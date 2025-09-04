MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000.

CON stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 7.44%.The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

