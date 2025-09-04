MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,483,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,209,000 after buying an additional 71,168 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,809,000 after purchasing an additional 786,250 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,983,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,938,000 after purchasing an additional 325,484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,704,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,632,000 after purchasing an additional 535,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,699,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,414,000 after purchasing an additional 82,254 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $37.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $119,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,619.64. This trade represents a 23.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.20.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

