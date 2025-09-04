MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,126 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Signet Jewelers worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,205,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,258,000 after purchasing an additional 389,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,859,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,214 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,347,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,227,000 after purchasing an additional 196,905 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,055,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,155,000 after purchasing an additional 286,974 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,173,000 after purchasing an additional 220,610 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIG. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $88.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.57. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $106.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.13%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

