MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of Ashland Inc. $ASH

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ashland worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 212.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2,736.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 63.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 285.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 1,745.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASH opened at $54.05 on Thursday. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.11). Ashland had a negative net margin of 46.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ashland has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Ashland’s payout ratio is -8.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut their price objective on Ashland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ashland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

