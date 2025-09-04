MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of The Wendy’s Company $WEN

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Wendy’s by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,575,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 308,142 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 217,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.37. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 103.07% and a net margin of 8.63%.The firm had revenue of $560.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Articles

