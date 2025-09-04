MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 173 Shares of SiTime Corporation $SITM

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 80.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 463,208 shares in the company, valued at $107,464,256. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 93,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,863,322. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SiTime from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Friday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on SITM

SiTime Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ SITM opened at $224.49 on Thursday. SiTime Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $268.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.85 and a 200-day moving average of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.51 and a beta of 2.18.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. SiTime had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $69.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.