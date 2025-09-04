MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,743 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 0.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CLEAR Secure by 72.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CLEAR Secure by 217.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CLEAR Secure during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in CLEAR Secure by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CLEAR Secure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In other news, Director Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 201,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,190. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 2,027 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,256. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,027 shares of company stock worth $2,043,243. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.27.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 122.69% and a net margin of 21.17%.The firm had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

CLEAR Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.