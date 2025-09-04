MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 237,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after buying an additional 171,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Stock Up 3.4%

Nuvalent stock opened at $79.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.20. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.53 and a 12-month high of $113.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

In related news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 8,630 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $689,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,876.87. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 20,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,954.68. This represents a 24.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,145 shares of company stock valued at $9,455,872 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

