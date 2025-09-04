MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 394 Shares of Goosehead Insurance $GSHD

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1,251.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $109.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Goosehead Insurance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.36.

GSHD opened at $82.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $79.69 and a twelve month high of $130.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 59.49% and a net margin of 8.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $258,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones purchased 1,149 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,905.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,491 shares in the company, valued at $300,505.28. This represents a 49.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,770 shares of company stock worth $21,568,721 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

