MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 407 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 865,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,089,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $30,000. CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $75.57.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

