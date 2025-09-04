MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 459 Shares of McGrath RentCorp $MGRC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,898,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,049,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,685,000 after acquiring an additional 120,829 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1,337.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1,843.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 86,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 14,577 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $1,844,719.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 153,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,442,762.35. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,500 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,500. This represents a 17.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,519 shares of company stock worth $2,529,790. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGRC opened at $122.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.27. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $95.50 and a twelve month high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $235.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

