MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,498 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,200,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,277,000 after buying an additional 738,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,807,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,866,000 after buying an additional 159,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,741,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after buying an additional 187,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,557,000.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

