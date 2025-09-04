MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 571 Shares of BlackLine $BL

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of BlackLine worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in BlackLine by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in BlackLine by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $52.61 on Thursday. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. BlackLine had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 13.05%.The company had revenue of $172.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackLine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.240 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $35,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,534.90. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

