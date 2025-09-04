MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 578 Shares of AZZ Inc. $AZZ

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 110.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 1,121.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 140.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 97.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AZZ from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $2,939,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 183,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,305,724.70. The trade was a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurt L. Russell sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.21, for a total transaction of $1,158,119.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,576.84. The trade was a 38.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,837 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,318. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZZ Trading Up 0.1%

AZZ stock opened at $112.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.34. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $117.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.30.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $421.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.91 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

