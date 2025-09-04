MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 643 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Patrick Industries worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 27.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 17.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK stock opened at $111.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.71. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $116.78.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 21,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,359,934.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 125,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,792,943.79. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $515,127.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,139.50. This trade represents a 27.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,375,424. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

