MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 769 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of IVT stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.2377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.97%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Further Reading

