MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. $FFBC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth about $16,615,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,622,000 after purchasing an additional 189,715 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,025 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

FFBC opened at $26.19 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.41%.The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $309,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,687.89. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $195,944.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,579.20. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

