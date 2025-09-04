MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 991 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. $AI

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 8.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 35.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 4.4% during the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 14.3% during the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Westpark Capital raised shares of C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C3.ai news, VP Merel Witteveen sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $131,365.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,073. The trade was a 28.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas M. Siebel sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $283,628.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,188.64. This represents a 52.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,162,768 shares of company stock worth $50,525,604. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.96. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.65). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 74.21%.The business had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.