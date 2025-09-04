MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 994 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,320,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,127,000 after acquiring an additional 409,877 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 550.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 462,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,228,000 after acquiring an additional 391,272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 529,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,495,000 after acquiring an additional 160,580 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 45.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 506,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,349,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 424.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 168,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 136,239 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,458.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,560.58. This represents a 11.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BFH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 target price on Bread Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.91.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $65.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.29. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.05%.The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

