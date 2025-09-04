MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $58,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,399.48. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $108.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.79. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $114.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.08.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

