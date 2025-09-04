MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.The company had revenue of $605.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

