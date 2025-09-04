MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 152.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.9% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 87,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 35.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 1-year low of $68.99 and a 1-year high of $110.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.59 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 29.82%.The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohen & Steers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

