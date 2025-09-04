Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Today – September 2nd

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Opendoor Technologies, and IREN are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose market capitalization typically falls between roughly $2 billion and $10 billion. They occupy a middle ground between small-cap and large-cap stocks, often offering investors a balance of growth potential and relative stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

