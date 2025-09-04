Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MLYS. Guggenheim set a $48.00 target price on Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

MLYS opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. Equities analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 11,366 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $165,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 97,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,463.13. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 59,925 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $884,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,105.84. The trade was a 31.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,051 shares of company stock worth $1,776,262. 33.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 297.5% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 51.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $91,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

