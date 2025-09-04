Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $149.00 to $159.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Arete Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Saturday. Arete downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

NYSE:BABA opened at $136.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.01. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $325.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

