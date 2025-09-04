Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 798.53 ($10.73) and traded as low as GBX 680.99 ($9.15). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 684 ($9.19), with a volume of 25,273 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,150.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Up 0.3%

Insider Buying and Selling at Mortgage Advice Bureau

The firm has a market cap of £401.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2,503.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 805.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 798.53.

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 755 per share, with a total value of £1,857.30. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 740 shares of company stock worth $604,574. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

MAB is one of the UK’s leading consumer intermediary brands and specialist networks for mortgage advisers.

Through its partner firms known as Appointed Representatives (ARs), MAB has approximately 2,000 advisers providing expert advice to customers on a range of mortgage, specialist lending, protection, and general insurance products.

