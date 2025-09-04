Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,611 Shares of WK Kellogg Co. $KLG

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 765,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $15,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in WK Kellogg by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 474,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 49,798 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

KLG opened at $22.99 on Thursday. WK Kellogg Co. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 1.31%.The business had revenue of $611.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. WK Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas set a $23.00 price objective on WK Kellogg in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.88.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

