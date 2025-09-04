Northern Trust Corp Sells 49,653 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,955,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,653 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BCRX opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $163.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theresa Heggie sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $595,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,145.52. This trade represents a 51.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.