Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and traded as high as $35.50. Northway Financial shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Northway Financial Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50.
About Northway Financial
Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, provides various financial products and services in New Hampshire. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.
