Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 506 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVT. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 103,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 58,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,014,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,574,000 after acquiring an additional 275,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 0.5%

IVT stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2377 per share. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.97%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InvenTrust Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

