Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 800 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc $GHY

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

