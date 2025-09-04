Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 30.1% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 6.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 10.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 25.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.36. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $9,590,140.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,427.57. This trade represents a 50.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,080. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,506 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

