Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 400 Shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after buying an additional 61,998 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $6,596,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $190.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.33 and its 200 day moving average is $162.81. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $192.04.
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on FNV. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.88.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
