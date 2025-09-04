Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys New Position in Davis Select International ETF $DINT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Davis Select International ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 59,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,890,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,900,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

Davis Select International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DINT opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Davis Select International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $252.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Davis Select International ETF Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.