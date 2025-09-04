Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF $QQQJ

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,691 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,013,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 146.5% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $662.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.