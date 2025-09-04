Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Loews Corporation $L

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 100,600.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Loews were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 805.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of L opened at $96.82 on Thursday. Loews Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.16 and a 1-year high of $97.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average of $89.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.