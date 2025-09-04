Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC $BCS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Barclays by 870.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.11%. Research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 210.0%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

