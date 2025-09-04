Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $246,000 Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in YETI were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in YETI by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in YETI by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 200,443 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in YETI by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000.

NYSE YETI opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.86.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 9.73%.The business had revenue of $445.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

