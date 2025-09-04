Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $302,000 Stake in Lazard, Inc. $LAZ

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 164.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Lazard by 861.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 12.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE:LAZ opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.35. Lazard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.13 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.96%.Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LAZ. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lazard from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lazard from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $60.00 price target on Lazard and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

