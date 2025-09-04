Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $310,000 Position in Lamb Weston $LW

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 15,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% during the first quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $56.55 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

