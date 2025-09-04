Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $320,000 Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cameco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 8,363.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.32.

Cameco Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE CCJ opened at $77.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco Corporation has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

