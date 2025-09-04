Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $321,000 Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,051,000 after purchasing an additional 64,079 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 68,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $22,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.20.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $159.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $199.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.21 and its 200-day moving average is $153.94.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 3,156 shares in the company, valued at $495,492. This trade represents a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.