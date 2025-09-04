Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $284.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $213.11 and a 52 week high of $287.17.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.7666 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

