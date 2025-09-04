Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $342,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF $RWX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWX. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWX stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $321.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

