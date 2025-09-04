Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $343,000 Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust $IQI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.07% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $50,008.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,008.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $10.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

