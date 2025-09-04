Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in UiPath by 314.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.02. UiPath, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of UiPath and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PATH

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 9,988 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $119,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,598,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,180,656. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 831,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,922 in the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.