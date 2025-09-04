Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Telefonica SA $TEF

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Telefonica by 50.4% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Telefonica by 21.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Telefonica by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Telefonica by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEF opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Telefonica SA has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Telefonica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefonica had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Telefonica SA will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Telefonica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonica currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

