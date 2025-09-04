Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stake in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of MNDY opened at $185.17 on Thursday. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $166.22 and a twelve month high of $342.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.23, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $299.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $381.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on monday.com

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.