Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 10,508 Shares of Nokia Corporation $NOK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 7,046.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 58.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 763.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOK. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.62.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Nokia Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Nokia had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

