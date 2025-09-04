Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 2,740 Shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF $UIVM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.13% of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ UIVM opened at $60.42 on Thursday. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $62.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $265.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th.

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

